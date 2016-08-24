Aug 24 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Q2 net interest income 439.3 million Danish crowns ($66.6 million) versus 450.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 101.0 million crowns versus 77.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 264.9 million crowns versus 207.7 million crowns year ago

* In conjunction with Q1-Q3 quarterly report expects to publish a new strategy plan containing targets for coming years

* Maintains its full-year forecast for core earnings before impairment of around 1.1 billion crowns

* Loan impairment losses are now expected to be slightly lower than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

