BRIEF-Novus Properties reports 9-months pre-tax profit 4.6 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 24 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Q2 net interest income 439.3 million Danish crowns ($66.6 million) versus 450.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 101.0 million crowns versus 77.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit 264.9 million crowns versus 207.7 million crowns year ago
* In conjunction with Q1-Q3 quarterly report expects to publish a new strategy plan containing targets for coming years
* Maintains its full-year forecast for core earnings before impairment of around 1.1 billion crowns
* Loan impairment losses are now expected to be slightly lower than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5972 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans