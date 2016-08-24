Aug 24 Also Holding AG :

* Also Group has acquired a further stake of 70 pct in Bachmann Mobile Kommunikation AG, Stans, Switzerland

* Also's medium-term goal is to increase the portion of total net sales attributable to its service business from 3 percent to 6 percent through inorganic and organic growth Source text - bit.ly/2bfO5uF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)