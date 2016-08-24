BRIEF-CDK Global to repurchase $350 mln of its common stock
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
Aug 24 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc :
* ProMetic announces agreement to acquire Telesta Therapeutics Inc in all share transaction
* Will acquire all of share capital of Telesta at a share price of $0.14 payable in ProMetic common shares
* Deal does not materially affect ProMetic's EBITDA and operating cash flows
* Agreement also contains no shop provisions and a mutual $2.5 million breakup fee payable by Telesta or ProMetic in specified circumstances
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results