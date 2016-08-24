BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics reports phase 3 trial of Sublingual Buprenorphine Spray met primary endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe postoperative pain after bunionectomy
* Phase 3 trial for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray met its primary endpoint
* Primary efficacy endpoint was statistically significant at all doses studied.
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army