Aug 24 Grupa PZU :

* Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday.

* Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans until 2020.

* Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that dividends would be lowered.

* He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to differ from those of other insurance companies.

* PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)