Aug 24 Sca Ab
* Sca plans to split the group into two listed companies in
2017, hygiene and forest products
* Says in event of a distribution of hygiene business, sca's
shareholders will, in addition to their current shareholding,
also receive shares in new listed hygiene company
* Says to create further value for the shareholders, the SCA
Board of Directors plans to initiate work in order to propose to
the Annual General Meeting 2017 to decide on a split of the
Group into two listed companies
* Says if the shareholders decide in favor of the proposal,
the plan is to distribute and list
the new hygiene company on Nasdaq Stockholm during the second
half of 2017
