Aug 24 Sca Ab

* Sca plans to split the group into two listed companies in 2017, hygiene and forest products

* Says in event of a distribution of hygiene business, sca's shareholders will, in addition to their current shareholding, also receive shares in new listed hygiene company

* Says to create further value for the shareholders, the SCA Board of Directors plans to initiate work in order to propose to the Annual General Meeting 2017 to decide on a split of the Group into two listed companies

* Says if the shareholders decide in favor of the proposal, the plan is to distribute and list the new hygiene company on Nasdaq Stockholm during the second half of 2017