Aug 24 Intica Systems AG :

* H1 sales grew by 1.4 percent to 22.9 million euros ($25.86 million) (H1 2015: 22.6 million euros)

* H1 net profit amounted to 0.4 million euros (H1 2015: 0.4 million euros)

* H1 operating cash flow increased to 2.3 million euros (H1 2015: 1.2 million euros)

* H1 EBIT margin stable at 2.9 percent (H1 2015: 2.9 percent)

* Is retaining its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Still assumes that, given a stable economic environment, group sales will rise by around 10 percent to 47 million euros in 2016 and EBIT margin will remain at over 2 percent