BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 H Lundbeck A/S :
* Q2 revenue 3.75 billion Danish crowns ($568.8 million) (Reuters poll 3.67 billion crowns)
* Q2 EBIT 469 million crowns (Reuters poll 414 million crowns)
* Now expects 2016 revenue of around 14.6 billion - 15.0 billion crowns compared to previously 14.2 billion - 14.6 billion crowns
* 2016 EBIT is expected to reach 1.5 billion - 1.7 billion crowns compared to 1.3 billion - 1.5 billion crowns
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US