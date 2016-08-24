BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 Medistim ASA :
* Q2 sales 67.2 million Norwegian crowns ($8.17 million) versus 57.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT 17.1 million crowns versus 11.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2215 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US