Aug 24 Agasti Holding ASA :
* Q2 EBIT loss 183.1 million Norwegian crowns ($22.28 million) versus loss 8.5 million
crowns year ago
* Says financial results are affected by loss of 199 million crowns following sale of 66 pct
share in Obligo Holding AS and other assets to company controlled by Blackstone L.P
* On Aug. 22 company's General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to liquidate
Agasti and subsequently delist company from Oslo Stock Exchange
* Agasti will initiate liquidation proceedings, final liquidation of company is expected to
be completed within six months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2193 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)