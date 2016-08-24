Aug 24 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Q2 EBIT loss 183.1 million Norwegian crowns ($22.28 million) versus loss 8.5 million crowns year ago

* Says financial results are affected by loss of 199 million crowns following sale of 66 pct share in Obligo Holding AS and other assets to company controlled by Blackstone L.P

* On Aug. 22 company's General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to liquidate Agasti and subsequently delist company from Oslo Stock Exchange

* Agasti will initiate liquidation proceedings, final liquidation of company is expected to be completed within six months