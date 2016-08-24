BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 Elos Medtech AB :
* Q2 net sales 151.6 million Swedish crowns ($18.08 million) versus 139.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 16.0 million crowns versus 13.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3831 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US