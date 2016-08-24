BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 Konecranes Abp :
* Received approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS business
* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes to divest its STAHL CraneSystems business
* To facilitate the divestment process, Konecranes announces that STAHL CraneSystems' pro forma EBITDA on a stand-alone basis would have totaled approximately 30 million euros ($33.87 million) in 2015
* Konecranes will use the proceeds from the STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to the MHPS Acquisition
* The closing of the MHPS Acquisition is conditional to the European Commission's approval of the buyer(s) of the STAHL CraneSystems business
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter