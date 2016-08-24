Aug 24 C-RAD AB :

* Q2 net sales 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) versus 15.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 9.8 million crowns versus loss 5.4 million crowns year ago

* Says all time high in quarterly order intake 30.4 million crowns, an increase of 87 pct compared to previous year

* Says is optimistic going into second half of 2016 and continue to see strong demand for its solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3867 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)