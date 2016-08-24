Aug 24 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Says Neurovive's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jan Nilsson leaves the company

* Says the company is entering into a very important period and is expecting exciting developments during the fall. Over the past several months, the business strategy and organization have been re-oriented to optimize the way forward

* Says as one consequence the position of COO is no longer required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)