BRIEF-Episurf Medical gets feedback from FDA on 513(g) request
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US
Aug 24 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says Neurovive's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jan Nilsson leaves the company
* Says the company is entering into a very important period and is expecting exciting developments during the fall. Over the past several months, the business strategy and organization have been re-oriented to optimize the way forward
* Says as one consequence the position of COO is no longer required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
