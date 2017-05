Aug 24 Lauritz Com Group A/S :

* Q2 revenue 59.6 million Danish crowns ($9.05 million) versus 61.3 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 12.1 million crowns versus 12.6 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its expectations for 2016 with rise in revenue and EBITDA in line with previous guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5868 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)