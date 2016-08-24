WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 PEPEES SA :
* Prelim. H1 revenue 86.5 million zlotys ($22.7 million)versus 69.8 million zlotys year ago
* H1 prelim net profit of 5.2 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago
* H1 prelim. operating profit 7.2 million zlotys versus 3.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8163 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter