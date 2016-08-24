BRIEF-SMS Kredyt Holding Q1 net profit increases to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 24 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC
* Interest for possible SPO decreased due to tightening of central bank rules for investing of Non-Govermental Pension Funds - Interfax cites Bank's head Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BEIRUT, May 15 The Lebanese finance minister has asked cabinet to extend the term of central bank governor Riad Salameh which is due expire this summer, a Lebanese government source told Reuters on Monday.