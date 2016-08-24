BRIEF-Hong Fok Corporation posts qtrly loss attributable of S$1.6 mln
* Qtrly loss attributable S$1.6 million versus S$54,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :
* Changes to the board of directors: Andrew Darfoor appointed group chief executive of Alexander Forbes
* Appointment with effect from September 1, 2016
* Upon Darfoor's appointment and also with effect from 1 September 2016, Sello Moloko reverts to his role as non-executive chairman
* Says Deon Viljoen resumes his position as group chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Qtrly loss attributable S$1.6 million versus S$54,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO