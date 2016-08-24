BRIEF-Hong Fok Corporation posts qtrly loss attributable of S$1.6 mln
* Qtrly loss attributable S$1.6 million versus S$54,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Royal Bank Of Canada :
* Royal Bank Of Canada says declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of two cents per share, or two per cent, to 83 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss attributable S$1.6 million versus S$54,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO