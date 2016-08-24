Aug 24 Fenix Parts Inc

* Entered into a second amendment to amended credit agreement and waiver effective August 19, 2016.

* Amendment no. 2 amends amended credit agreement by clarifying method of calculating ebitda and extending delivery of quarterly financial statements

* Company intends to file its quarterly report on form 10-Q for period ended June 30, 2016 with sec before October 24, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2bBcFZm) Further company coverage: