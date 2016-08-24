BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation JV awarded U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture (ERAPSCO) awarded $77.6 million for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
Aug 24 Fabasoft AG :
* Complaint regarding invitation to tender for a service contract of the Swiss Federal Chancellery WTO GEVER rejected
* Decision of federal administrative court is not yet final and may be challenged by Fabasoft Switzerland within 30 days by means of an appeal to federal court
* Appeal was dismissed and contract award decision was confirmed, i.e. Fabasoft is not being awarded contract
* Upon initial consultation, Fabasoft does not plan to lodge such an appeal so that it can be expected that decision will become final Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 231,911 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 782,198 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO