Aug 24 Ciber Inc :

* Subject to terms of agreement, Experis agreed to pay, in aggregate, a $7 million cash purchase price

* Says Ciber anticipates using proceeds from Ciber Norway sale for working capital and to reduce its borrowings under its ABL facility

* Its unit and Experis as, a subsidiary of Manpowergroup signed purchase agreement for sale of all of outstanding shares of Ciber Norge AS