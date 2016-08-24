BRIEF-CDK Global to repurchase $350 mln of its common stock
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
Aug 24 Ciber Inc :
* Subject to terms of agreement, Experis agreed to pay, in aggregate, a $7 million cash purchase price
* Says Ciber anticipates using proceeds from Ciber Norway sale for working capital and to reduce its borrowings under its ABL facility
* Its unit and Experis as, a subsidiary of Manpowergroup signed purchase agreement for sale of all of outstanding shares of Ciber Norge AS Source text - bit.ly/2bNiJu2 Further company coverage:
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results