Aug 24 Inotek Pharmaceuticals

* Announces completion of recruitment phase of Matrx-1, first phase 3 clinical trial of Trabodenoson for glaucoma

* Top-line data from Matrx-1 study are expected in december 2016.

* Says top-line data from Matrx-1 study are expected in December 2016