BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Best Buy Co Inc
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: