BRIEF-Inplay Oil Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Aug 24 Biopharmx Corp :
* Biopharmx enrolls first subject in OPAL Phase 2B clinical trial of bpx-01 topical minocycline for treatment of acne
* Company expects results from OPAL study in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 15 American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp :