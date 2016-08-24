BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Corium International :
* Corium announces streamlined bioequivalence development path for Transdermal Corplex Memantine
* Received favorable written feedback from FDA on pre-investigational new drug application submission for Transdermal Corplex Memantine
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army