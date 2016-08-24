BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Mannkind Corp :
* Mannkind's cco Michael Castagna reports open market purchase of 25,000 shares of co's common stock on august 23 for $0.94per share Source text - bit.ly/2bmQuTg Further company coverage:
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: