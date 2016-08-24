Aug 24 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd

* Option to earn a 100 pct interest in Poker Brown gold-silver project, Nevada, by making payments totaling US$1 million

* Underlying royalties from option include 2.5 pct NSR that can be bought down to 2 pct for US$500,000, 0.5 pct NSR capped at US$500,000