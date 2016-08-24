BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd
* Option to earn a 100 pct interest in Poker Brown gold-silver project, Nevada, by making payments totaling US$1 million
* Underlying royalties from option include 2.5 pct NSR that can be bought down to 2 pct for US$500,000, 0.5 pct NSR capped at US$500,000
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.