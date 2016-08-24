BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives $53 million order from U.S. Army
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Scynexis Inc
* Receives orphan drug designation For SCY-078 for treatment of invasive aspergillus infections
* Says designations provide scynexis with a potential 12 years of market exclusivity in U.S. for drug upon FDA approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ProPhase labs reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017