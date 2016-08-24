BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 Express Inc :
* Sees traffic to remain a headwind - conf call
* Lack of clarity across the assortment in quarter, due to too many choices, particularly in women's line - conf call
* Made a minority investment in apparel retailer Homage - conf call
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.