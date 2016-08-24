BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives $53 million order from U.S. Army
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army
Aug 24 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Atlas air worldwide announces new contract with FedEx
* Entered into a five-year agreement with FedEx express to provide it with five 747-400 freighter aircraft
* An agreement to provide five aircraft for 2016 peak season flying is already in place
* ProPhase labs reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017