BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for TGR-1202 for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.