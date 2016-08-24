BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 Image Sensing Systems Inc
* Image Sensing Systems, Inc. adopts tax benefit preservation plan
* Says if rights plan is approved by shareholders, it will expire on June 6, 2018
* Board may redeem rights for nominal amount at any time before person becomes beneficial owner of 4.99 percent of company's common stock
* Rights also exercisable if a person that already owns 5 percent or more of stock acquires any additional shares beyond additional 1 percent
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.