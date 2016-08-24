BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Westmoreland announces shift to reclamation at Jewett following cancellation of supply contract at year end
* NRG Texas Power has provided notice that it will terminate lignite supply agreement at Jewett mine two years early on December 31, 2016
* Says will conduct multi-year reclamation work for NRG following conclusion of supply contract
* Lignite supply contract with NRG is cost plus contract which accounts for about 2% of westmoreland's 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Expects to maintain positive cash flow generation at Jewett during next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.