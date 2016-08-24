BRIEF-CDK Global to repurchase $350 mln of its common stock
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
Aug 24 AgroFresh Solutions Inc
* Says Argentina's Senasa has granted registration for Harvista 1,3 SC formulation
* Says registration is currently pending in Chile
* Says new Harvista 1,3 SC will be available for 2016-17 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results