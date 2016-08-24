BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Cypress Development Corp:
* Cypress options 1,520-acre lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals
* Parties shall enter into a joint venture agreement for further exploration of property, and Pure Energy shall serve as operator
* New option agreement grants Pure Energy Minerals right to acquire up to 70% undivided interest in 1,520-acre package
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army