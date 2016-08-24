BRIEF-Hakim Unique Internet to acquire Shanghai company for 600 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai cultural and media company for 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
Aug 24 Obducat AB :
* Receives order for mask reticle cleaning system
* Order value amounts to about 1.6 million Swedish crowns
* Quickstep system is planned to be delivered in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai cultural and media company for 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: