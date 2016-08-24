Aug 24 Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt enters agreement to sell its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million

* Deal for approximately $690 million before tax impacts, including up-front and contingent consideration

* Total consideration consists of approximately $574 million of up-front consideration

* Price consists of assumption of approximately $39 million of long-term obligations, and approximately $77 million of contingent consideration.

* Starting in Q4 of fiscal 2016 (ending September 30, 2016), company will report nuclear imaging business as a discontinued operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: