* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Ford Motor Co
* Ford issues two safety recalls and one safety compliance recall in North America
* Says Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue
* Issues safety recall for certain 2013-15 Ford and Lincoln vehicles to replace fuel pump control modules
* There are about 88,151 vehicles affected, including 77,502 in United States and federalized territories, 7,353 in Canada and 1,083 in Mexico
* Recall for about 86,000 2013-15 Ford Taurus, Ford Flex, Lincoln MKS and Lincoln Market vehicles, Ford Police Interceptor Sedans
* Safety recall for certain 2015-16 Ford transit vehicles to replace fuel injection pumps
* Issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 23,000 2017 Ford Escape vehicles to update power window software Source - ford.to/2bOOsvG Further company coverage:
