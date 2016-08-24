BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Reg-Marathon petroleum corporation and mplx lp announce mplx senior management changes
* John mollenkopf, executive vice president and chief operating officer, markwest operations, of mplx's general partner, to retire
* Says Gregory S. Floerke will assume role of executive vice president and chief operating officer, markwest operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: