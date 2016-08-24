BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Amedica Corp
* Amedica receives FDA clearance for Additional Valeo(R) II lateral lumbar interbody fusion device offerings
* Additional sizes of Valeo II LL interbody fusion device will be commercially available August 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: