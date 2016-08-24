BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 Reed's Inc
* Group calling itself "committee to rescue Reed's" says it nominates five candidates for election at Reed's Inc's 2016 annual meeting
Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.