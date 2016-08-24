BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Divergent Energy Services Corp
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenue $2.6 million versus$1.2 million
* "Demand for corporation's ESP Products And Services is expected to remain strong for remainder of 2016 and into 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.