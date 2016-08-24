Aug 24 Moody's:
* Moody's: Latin America's weak credit conditions to improve
only gradually amid muted growth
* Weak credit conditions will persist through 2017 as the
region's economies continue to adjust to sluggish global growth
* Lower for longer economic conditions will weigh on Latin
American banks, hurting their asset quality and crimping
earnings
* Outlook for latin american credit conditions has improved
during the past year, but we continue to expect weak conditions
* Problem loans rising across region, in Brazil borrowers
will remain stressed even as economy emerges from two-year
recession
* Ongoing political changes,expectations for more
market-friendly environment boosting business,investor
confidence in Argentina
Source text for Eikon: