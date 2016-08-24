Aug 24 Moody's:

* Moody's: Latin America's weak credit conditions to improve only gradually amid muted growth

* Weak credit conditions will persist through 2017 as the region's economies continue to adjust to sluggish global growth

* Lower for longer economic conditions will weigh on Latin American banks, hurting their asset quality and crimping earnings

* Outlook for latin american credit conditions has improved during the past year, but we continue to expect weak conditions

* Problem loans rising across region, in Brazil borrowers will remain stressed even as economy emerges from two-year recession

* Ongoing political changes,expectations for more market-friendly environment boosting business,investor confidence in Argentina