Aug 24 Alphatec Holdings Inc :

* Alphatec holdings announces one-for-twelve reverse stock split

* Alphatec Holdings Inc - Reverse stock split will take effect on august 24, 2016

* Alphatec Holdings - Reverse stock split reduces number of shares of co's common stock outstanding from about 102.5 million shares to about 8.5 million