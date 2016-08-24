BRIEF-Wodkan Q1 net profit up at 441,783 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 441,783 ZLOTYS VERSUS 225,368 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 24 Italia Independent Group SpA :
* To set terms of capital increase to be carried out by year-end at board meeting on Sept. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 Unilever plans to buy a range of personal and home care brands from Latin American company Quala, it said on Monday.