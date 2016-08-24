BRIEF-Kim Loong Resources updates on April production figures
* For April, FFB production 31,457 mt, Crude palm oil production 25,244 mt, Palm Kernel production 5,495 mt Source text :(http://bit.ly/2qjjG6k) Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Sag GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA :
* H1 net loss 296,000 euros ($333,266) versus loss 4.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 10.2 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago
* H1 turnover 322.3 million euros versus 309.7 million euros year ago
* Says net debt 94.9 million euros at end of June versus 111.1 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2bilmqY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For April, FFB production 31,457 mt, Crude palm oil production 25,244 mt, Palm Kernel production 5,495 mt Source text :(http://bit.ly/2qjjG6k) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss attributable to shareholders rmb25.1 million versus loss of rmb2.7 million