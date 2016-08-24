Aug 24 Sag GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA :

* H1 net loss 296,000 euros ($333,266) versus loss 4.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 10.2 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago

* H1 turnover 322.3 million euros versus 309.7 million euros year ago

* Says net debt 94.9 million euros at end of June versus 111.1 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2bilmqY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)