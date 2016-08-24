GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump soothes cyber nerves
* European stock markets mixed after strong start, Wall St to gain
Aug 24 (Reuters) -
* Kentucky Public Service Commission says approval of a settlement granting Kentucky American Water a rate adjustment for water bills
* Kentucky Public Service Commission - Rate adjustment for water bills will increase Kentucky American Water's annual revenue by $6.5 million Source text for Eikon:
* European stock markets mixed after strong start, Wall St to gain
May 15 American International Group named Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive officer on Monday, selecting a protege of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.