BRIEF-Mintigo says new funding of $10 mln led by Glilot Capital Partners
* Mintigo says has raised an investment round of $10 million led by Glilot Capital Partners
Aug 24 Space Shop Portfolio I, Llc :
* Sold upto $18.1 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Total offering amount was $18.2 million
* Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock