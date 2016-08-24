BRIEF-Mintigo says new funding of $10 mln led by Glilot Capital Partners
Mintigo says has raised an investment round of $10 million led by Glilot Capital Partners
Aug 24 Derma Sciences Inc
* Derma Sciences' Amnioexcel now eligible for reimbursement by medicare administrative contractor NGS
NGS has retired its local coverage determination (LCD) for cellular or tissue-based products (CTPS) effective September 1, 2016
Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc - board has approved a tender offer for up to 10% of fund's outstanding shares of common stock